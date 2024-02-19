Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Colliers Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $129.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $168.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.84%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

