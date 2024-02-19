Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,066 Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,659,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the second quarter worth $389,000. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 24.6% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 107,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 308,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 19,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IIF opened at $23.11 on Monday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $3.1358 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.