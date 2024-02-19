Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,337 Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.84% of John Hancock Investors Trust worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JHI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
John Hancock Investors Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $13.34.
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
