Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,557 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,754,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $307,032,000 after acquiring an additional 653,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,073,407 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,854,000 after purchasing an additional 331,009 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,239,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $113,615,000 after purchasing an additional 484,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after buying an additional 167,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:CPE opened at $32.78 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Callon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.