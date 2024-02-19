Wolverine World Wide (WWW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of WWW opened at $9.25 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $735.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -10.13%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
