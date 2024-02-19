Wolverine World Wide (WWW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of WWW opened at $9.25 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $735.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -10.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 126.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

View Our Latest Report on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.