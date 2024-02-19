Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.29.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of WDAY opened at $302.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,261.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a one year low of $174.06 and a one year high of $308.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.67.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

