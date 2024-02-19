Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,492,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,317,000 after acquiring an additional 64,925 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,231,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,610,000 after buying an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 146.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,943,000 after buying an additional 178,948 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $78.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

