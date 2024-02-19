YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.450-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.

YETI Price Performance

YETI stock opened at $39.12 on Monday. YETI has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $54.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.40.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of YETI from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of YETI by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

