Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Textron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TXT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Textron Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TXT stock opened at $85.69 on Monday. Textron has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.63. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

