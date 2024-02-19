Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Globus Medical stock opened at $53.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.