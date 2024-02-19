Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Position Boosted by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 60.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $275.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.12. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $329.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

