Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.300-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $275.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.78. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $329.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.12.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

