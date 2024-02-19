Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Sells $268,888.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $268,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,558. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,637 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $305,556.37.

Zillow Group Stock Down 5.4 %

Zillow Group stock opened at $54.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on Z. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Articles

