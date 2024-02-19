Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Sells $1,149,515.63 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 20,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,149,515.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,800.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,704 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $156,859.04.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $54.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $61.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,015,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,761,000 after purchasing an additional 193,288 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 816,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,252,000 after purchasing an additional 224,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

