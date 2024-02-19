Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $178,988.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $178,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $283,571.30.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Dan Spaulding sold 5,032 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $200,172.96.

Shares of Z opened at $54.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 1.81. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $61.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

