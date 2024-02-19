Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) COO Sells $1,149,515.63 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 20,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,149,515.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,800.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,704 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $156,859.04.

ZG stock opened at $52.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,731 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.73.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

