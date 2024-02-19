Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.79.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,866 shares in the company, valued at $49,200,155.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,970 shares of company stock valued at $253,807. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $40.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $51.54.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

