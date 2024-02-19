Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Zoom Video Communications to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zoom Video Communications to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of ZM stock opened at $62.12 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $77.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,478.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $793,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,897 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,081 over the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

