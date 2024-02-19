ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.66.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZI

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.