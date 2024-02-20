10,125 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average of $81.04. The firm has a market cap of $187.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

