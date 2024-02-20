10,161 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

