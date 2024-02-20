10,282 Shares in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 40.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,417,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,588,000 after acquiring an additional 694,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 301.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,969,000 after acquiring an additional 637,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $23,585,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2,604.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 374,478 shares during the period.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $85.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day moving average of $80.34. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $89.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.