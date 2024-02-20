10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,666,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,565,400 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 10.72% of 10x Genomics worth $522,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 152.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

10x Genomics Stock Up 0.8 %

TXG opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $183.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $49,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,367,020.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $49,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,367,020.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $72,767.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,530.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,623 shares of company stock worth $889,046 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

