11,434 Shares in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,434 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 129.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 722.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

CUBI stock opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average of $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $60.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $191.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CUBI. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Customers Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $64,734.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,262.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $64,734.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,262.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.