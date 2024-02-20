11,561 Shares in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TELUS by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 125,940.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

TELUS Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 258.14%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

