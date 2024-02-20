1,321 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ANSS opened at $329.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.15 and a 200 day moving average of $310.40. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.20.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

