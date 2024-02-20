1,553 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $244.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $252.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

