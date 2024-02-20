1,553 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance
Shares of CRL opened at $244.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $252.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.54.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
