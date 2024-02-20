16,735 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $309.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $314.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Barclays increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.22.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

