17,017 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,017 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $903,900,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after acquiring an additional 662,891 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,028,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $627,395,000 after acquiring an additional 474,181 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $231.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.40 and its 200 day moving average is $232.39. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.