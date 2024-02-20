17,070 Shares in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 23.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,539,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 290,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter worth about $2,308,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 16.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in BankUnited by 28.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.38. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

About BankUnited

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.