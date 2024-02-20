184,013 Shares in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 184,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 15.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 117,191 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 57,321 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 31.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 56,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance

CHMI opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $6.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.48%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

