1,864 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $1,177,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.84.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $329.24 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.46 and a 12 month high of $338.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.90 and its 200-day moving average is $216.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,486.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

