19,599 Shares in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Photronics by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Photronics Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Photronics

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.