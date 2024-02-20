200 Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $116.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.69. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.28 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.58.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

