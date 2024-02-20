20,346 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Ball by 446.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Ball by 80.4% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $62.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BALL. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.18.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

