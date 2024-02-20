20,600 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

GDX opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

