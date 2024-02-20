2,340 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 228.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PKG. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $167.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $176.96.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

