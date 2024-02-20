29,532 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,606,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,182,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 309,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,980,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $126.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.58. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $128.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

