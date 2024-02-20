3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of 3D Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen forecasts that the 3D printing company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for 3D Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for 3D Systems’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

3D Systems Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.80. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas W. Erickson acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,658.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 1,585.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 5,994.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 471.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

