4,034 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 267,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 18.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,666,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,006,000 after buying an additional 1,033,484 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $1,252,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average of $54.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

