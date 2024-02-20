46,595 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 25.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 55,568 shares during the period. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at $612,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 87,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Compass Point downgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock valued at $122,951,772 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of AFRM opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 3.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49.

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.