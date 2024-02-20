4,661 Shares in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:WOR opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.39. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $63.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

