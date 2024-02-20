48,177 Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MQ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marqeta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

In related news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $332,476.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

