5,320 Shares in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 70,596.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,646,000 after buying an additional 4,258,360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spire in the first quarter valued at $149,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Spire by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,065,000 after purchasing an additional 572,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spire by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,726,000 after purchasing an additional 396,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,032,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Stock Down 1.0 %

SR stock opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $73.06.

Spire Announces Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $756.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.88 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.11%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Spire’s payout ratio is 81.40%.

Insider Activity at Spire

In related news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,423.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Spire to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Further Reading

