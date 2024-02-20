5,422 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 683.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $49.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.37.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

