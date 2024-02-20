6,334 Shares in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,062.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 51,494 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5,317.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 41,425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,680.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3877 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

