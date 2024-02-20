65,093 Shares in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NuScale Power by 54.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,219,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,898 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 301,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NuScale Power by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,465,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after buying an additional 85,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $10,090,000. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power Stock Performance

SMR stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. NuScale Power Co. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $10.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMR

NuScale Power Profile

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.