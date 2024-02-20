66,201 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the third quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vale by 44.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Citigroup upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

