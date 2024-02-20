6,947 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in AON by 17.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in AON by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in AON by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 45.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 78.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $311.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Aon plc has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.84.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

