70,523 Shares in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 359,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RA stock opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is -1,909.09%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

